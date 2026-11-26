In an interaction with Business Standard, Chandrasekar said that the company was currently working on seven active pilots with companies and entities in the strategic sector, of which at least two or three would start scaling up in volumes over the next few months.

“We always had the technology where we were interested in looking at the mobility sector, which was automotive primarily, especially in the two-wheeler market. We have a couple of pilots running there as well but it is early days for us,” he said.

The other pilots have moved from the initial testing phase and have now completed several rounds of real-world application, including being sampled by the customers, Chandrasekar said.

Over the last year, Agnit has progressed to having products based on GaN chips that it can offer to potential customers in order for them to assess their real-world applications, he said. The company would soon put in place a pricing and viable business model for these products.

“Semiconductor is like a treadmill. You cannot have the latest chip and you are done. Every 10 years, your portfolio looks very different from where you were all that time ago,” he said.

The company, which had raised $2.6 million in a seed-extension round Shastra VC that had participation from existing investors 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock, works exclusively on GaN semiconductor chips and products.

Historically, while venture capital funds may have invested in sectors which gave quick return on investment, the government’s initiatives in the deep-tech sector has forced some of these funds to also give attention to newer ideas such as GaN chips, he said.