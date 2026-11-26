Agnit aims to wrap up chip pilots soon, says CEO Hareesh Chandrasekar
The semiconductor startup expects to roll out commercial products in next few months: CEO
Aashish Aryan
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Agnit Semiconductors, the Indian Institute of Science-incubated gallium-nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor chip startup, expects to complete the pilot of some of its projects within the next few months and subsequently be able to roll out commercial products, its cofounder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hareesh Chandrasekar said.