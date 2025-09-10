Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Chennai Petroleum targeting ₹1 trn revenue in next few years: MD Shankar

Chennai Petroleum targeting ₹1 trn revenue in next few years: MD Shankar

H Shankar elevation comes amid the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) arm's plan to foray into the fuel retail business and line up expansion plans

H Shankar
premium

H Shankar took charge as the managing director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) in April this year.

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

H Shankar took charge as managing director (MD) of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) in April this year. Shankar's elevation comes amid the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) arm's plan to foray into the fuel retail business and line up expansion plans. Shankar talks with Shine Jacob in Chennai about CPCL's roadmap. Edited excerpts:
 
Your parent, IOCL, is already strong in the marketing segment with the largest number of fuel outlets. Then why are you foraying into the retail business?
 
CPCL is a standalone refinery, and hence, the crude price uncertainties impact profitability, leading to a drastic up-and-down scenario. We have
Topics : Chennai Petroleum Corporation Indian Oil Corp oil and gas
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon