Creators are the media studios of the future: YouTube India MD Gunjan Soni

With revenues of ₹14,300 crore in India in 2024, Google’s YouTube is at the same time a broadcaster, publisher, podcaster, music company, influencer hub, streaming app, and directory. It is also one of India’s largest media companies with 455 million unique users in October (Comscore). Country Managing Director Gunjan Soni speaks to Vanita Kohli-Khandekar in Mumbai on the parallel media ecosystem YouTube represents. Edited excerpts

Where is YouTube placed in India now? And where is India placed in its global map?

India is one of the most strategic markets not just for entertainment but also for knowledge in the creative