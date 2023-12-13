Executive Director Rangan to look after corporate affairs in HDFC Bank

V Srinivasa Rangan, the chief financial officer and executive director of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd, who has now been inducted into the board of HDFC Bank as executive director, will look after corporate affairs.

In the last week of November, the Reserve Bank of India approved Rangan’s appointment as a whole-time director for three years, in the largest private-sector lender.

Corporate affairs will involve a host of responsibilities, including legal, secretarial, information and security, ethics and culture, and importantly, oversight of all group companies.

The subsidiaries of HDFC have now become those of the bank’s post-merger. HDFC Bank now has at least 14 subsidiaries, as compared to two pre-merger. Rangan will be handling the corporate affairs of the entire group.

Ethics and culture are also key areas for HDFC Bank as its managing director and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan is taking steps to build an inclusive organisation.

“The bank is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion. We have prioritised our focus on two aspects of diversity – gender and persons with disabilities (PwD). Women comprising 25 per cent of our workforce by 2025 is an aspiration that we are actively pursuing,” Jagdishan said in an address to shareholders in July.

He also talked about managers who transgress the bank’s defined way of working, the need to address such issues at the earliest. “We have some distance to traverse on this front. We are taking concrete steps towards building an inclusive organisation, which will go a long way in reining in attrition in the coming years,” he had said.

The merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank came into effect on 1 July 2023.

“As a parent, Rangan will ensure the right policies, processes, oversight for all the group companies,” said a source aware of the development.

“He will have oversight on several risks - compliance, control, reputation, regulatory, technology, cyber,” the source added.

Apart from Rangan, Keki Mistry, who was the vice-chairman of HDFC, and Renu Sood Karnad, who was the managing director in the mortgage financier, are also on the board of HDFC Bank as additional and non-executive (non-independent) directors. HDFC Bank’s board now has 12 directors, including MD & CEO Jagdishan, deputy MD Kaizad Barucha, and executive directors Bhavesh Jhaveri and Rangan.

Rangan, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi and is an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), is an expert in finance, accountancy, audit, economics, corporate governance, legal & regulatory compliance, risk management, and strategic thinking.

He has vast experience in the area of housing finance and the real estate sector. Rangan has worked on international consulting assignments in housing finance in Ghana and the Maldives.

Earlier in October, HDFC Bank reshuffled the portfolios of senior management, which saw Arvind Kapil, who was the group head for retail assets, given the mortgage portfolio inherited following the merger with HDFC.