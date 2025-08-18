Flipkart's roots in Tier-II, -III cities will help qcom rollout: Biswas

Flipkart Minutes, the quick commerce arm of ecommerce giant Flipkart, completed its first year this month. Despite being a late entrant to the field, the platform claims 50 million unique visitors, doubling every two months. In a video interaction with Udisha Srivastav, Kabeer Biswas, vice-president, Flipkart Minutes, talks about the company’s growth, its foray into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and how it aims to differentiate in a competitive market. Edited excerpts:

Flipkart Minutes completed a year this month. How has the journey been?

The past year has been phenomenal. In a year, Flipkart Minutes has become the fastest-growing quick commerce