IDTA committed $3 billion to deep-tech startups: Chair Arun Kumar
IDTA members have committed $3 billion to deep-tech startups, with $250 million invested so far, as investors seek to strengthen India's deep-tech ecosystem
Udisha Srivastav
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The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) — a coalition of investors such as 3one4 Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, and Chiratae Ventures — has so far committed $3 billion to and invested ₹2,170 crore in deep-tech startups, said Arun Kumar, chair of the IDTA’s executive committee and also managing partner of Celesta Capital. Speaking with Udisha Srivastav on the sidelines of the Semicon India 2026 event on Friday, Kumar also spoke about how IDTA members are collaborating, the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, Celesta Capital's ₹2,000 crore fund, and the Brics Startup Innovation Fund. Edited excerpts:
Topics : Startups Investment semiconductor industry