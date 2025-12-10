India a very vibrant market, have to think like startup: Nestle India CMD

Nestle India, the maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate, has seen a change in the corner office after a decade. Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, in an in-person interview with Akshara Srivastava, talks about his vision for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, the changes he wants to usher in, and the new growth vectors of the company. Edited excerpts:

You have returned to the FMCG world after almost a decade-long stint at Amazon. How has the landscape changed from your time at Unilever?

I have spent almost the entirety of the last decade seeing a lot of