Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / India a very vibrant market, have to think like startup: Nestle India CMD

India a very vibrant market, have to think like startup: Nestle India CMD

By the end of the year, we will digitise entirely from supply planning to distribution, says Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestle India

Manish Tiwary, Nestle India CMD
premium

Manish Tiwary, CMD, Nestle India | Photo: Company

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India, the maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate, has seen a change in the corner office after a decade. Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, in an in-person interview with Akshara Srivastava, talks about his vision for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, the changes he wants to usher in, and the new growth vectors of the company. Edited excerpts:
 
You have returned to the FMCG world after almost a decade-long stint at Amazon. How has the landscape changed from your time at Unilever?
 
I have spent almost the entirety of the last decade seeing a lot of
Topics : Nestle India Startups FMCG
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon