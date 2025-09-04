Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer says GST rationalisation will boost festive sales, with buyers set to gain 5-8% price benefit

Sohini Das
Sep 04 2025

Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, tells Sohini Das that the tax rationalisation will boost consumer sentiment, and luxury car buyers may get an estimated price benefit of 5-8%.
 
By how much do you think prices of luxury cars will come down?
 
Santosh: Mercedes-Benz will pass this entire GST reduction to our customers, and the estimated price benefit will be in the 5-8% range, lifting customer sentiment and boosting festive sales. Even the rationalisation of GST on automotive parts should bring down the TCO in the long run.
 
