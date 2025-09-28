Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Market for AI PCs is in India's smaller cities: Asus India's Arnold Su

Market for AI PCs is in India's smaller cities: Asus India's Arnold Su

From gaming dominance to AI PCs, ASUS aims to be India's No. 1 laptop brand by going deeper into districts and positioning itself as a trusted home-grown choice

Arnold Su
premium

Arnold Su, vice-president, consumer & gaming PCs, ASUS India

Pranjal Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ASUS, the Taiwanese computer hardware and electronics giant, aims to be the top laptop brand in India. Indian customers must regard the company as a home brand, said Arnold Su, vice-president, consumer & gaming PCs, ASUS India. Su, in a video interview with Pranjal Sharma, spoke about laptops, the creator economy and artificial intelligence personal computer (AI PC). Edited excerpts:
 
You’re a global company which has been in India for 20 years. How has been the journey?
 
It's a great journey. That's why I'm here for 14 years and I also got a car now. Before I came to India,
Topics : Asus Artificial intelligence Asus gaming laptops Laptops
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon