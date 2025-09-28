Market for AI PCs is in India's smaller cities: Asus India's Arnold Su

ASUS, the Taiwanese computer hardware and electronics giant, aims to be the top laptop brand in India. Indian customers must regard the company as a home brand, said Arnold Su, vice-president, consumer & gaming PCs, ASUS India. Su, in a video interview with Pranjal Sharma, spoke about laptops, the creator economy and artificial intelligence personal computer (AI PC). Edited excerpts:

You’re a global company which has been in India for 20 years. How has been the journey?

It's a great journey. That's why I'm here for 14 years and I also got a car now. Before I came to India,