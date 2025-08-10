'Not expecting big change due to Amazon's entry in diagnostics segment'

Metropolis Healthcare has made four acquisitions in recent months, and is charting out a strategy to grow its geographic presence. Speaking to Sohini Das over a video interview, Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of the company, and its MD, Surendran Chemmenkotil, outline their business plans. Edited excerpts:

You have made a string of acquisitions recently, what is your M&A strategy going forward?

Ameera Shah: There is a funnel and we obviously keep evaluating and keep building for the future. But I don’t expect anything significant for this year; I think whatever we do now will be more towards next