Over 80% of our AI agents are built in India, says Sindhu Gangadharan

SAP Labs India, the research arm of German software company SAP, says its artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilots are helping drive productivity across enterprises and a significant number of those agents are built in India. In an interaction with Avik Das in Bengaluru, Sindhu Gangadharan – managing director (MD) of SAP Labs India and Nasscom chairperson – talks about the agents and on whether the recent frenzy over AI is a bubble or not, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

Do you think India’s technology industry will be able to touch the $300 billion mark as projected at the start of the