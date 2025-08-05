P B Balaji, a CFO who plays with a straight bat, now captains JLR

His career moves across the world — from countries like Switzerland and Singapore to cities like London — meant his daughter had to switch nine schools in just 15 years. This is just one glimpse into the lesser-known personal side of the otherwise career-oriented Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji, who was elevated as the first Indian chief executive officer of Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday.

However, his life is about more than just boardroom talks and business growth.

Balaji, in his mid-50s, is a die-hard cricket enthusiast and an admirer of Virat Kohli, yet chooses not to