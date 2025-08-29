Power sector to require ₹3 trn investment in 5 years: Praveer Sinha

The power sector will need a “huge amount of capital” to meet the country’s needs, said Praveer Sinha, chief executive and managing director of The Tata Power Company, at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi. “That capital has to come from multiple sources,” he told Sudheer Pal Singh of Business Standard. Edited excerpts:

When we talk about Viksit Bharat 2047, what is the kind of infrastructure growth you see happening, especially in green energy?

Talking about infrastructure, I think India is growing. In any area, our per capita consumption is one of the lowest — steel, power, water,