Prime is building for Bharat: Amazon Prime Global VP on localising service

On a recent morning in India, Jamil Ghani was testing Amazon's newest competitive weapon before most of the country had awakened. The worldwide vice-president of Amazon Prime, visiting from Seattle, ordered running socks and children's backpacks on Amazon. The socks arrived within 10 minutes through Amazon Now, the e-commerce giant's ultra-fast delivery service launched to counter Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes. The backpacks came the same day through a wider selection stored in larger fulfilment centres just outside the city. The early morning shopping run wasn't just personal convenience — it illustrated Amazon's strategic response to India's quick-commerce