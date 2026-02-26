Royal Orchid Hotels open to global tieups adding to shareholder value

Where do you see business going in FY26 and over a five-year horizon, now after the rebranding and restrategising?

We will have 250 hotels by 2030 under our Vision 2030 plan. We’ll add roughly 120 Regenta Z hotels, the value smart economy segment. Above that is Regenta Place, cool neighborhood hotels with better services. Then about 30 Regenta Hotels & Resorts, the typical four-star offering. Crestoria is our experience-led four-and-a-half-star leisure brand, where we want about 27 hotels. ICONIQA plans to add eight; we’ve opened one already, so seven more by 2030. This is a stack, we feel, is manageable through conversions and new developments.

Which among them will be the growth drivers and value drivers?

The fastest growth will come from franchise-managed Regenta Z hotels. At the other end is ICONIQA, which requires higher investment per asset. Regenta Hotels is in the middle, which will be the real revenue and growth driver. As Royal Orchid 2.0, we now have five distinct brands, each with its own business plan because ‘one size fits all’ doesn’t work. We sign hotels that add return on capital and brand value. We have around 47 hotels under development. Most are brownfield conversions, so we can implement brand specifications and build a homogeneous brand experience.

Are you open to global partnerships?

We are a listed company, we have a brand and we also are building out a management company ourselves. Now, we will do what is required firstly for growth and secondly for the enhanced value to the shareholder. If it enhances value to the shareholder, we are open to anything.

You sold your Tanzania subsidiary recently. Are you planning international expansion beyond Nepal and Sri Lanka where you’re already present?

Tanzania faced economic and regulatory challenges, then Covid. We felt capital is better invested in India, where our growth lies. We chose asset-light expansion domestically, instead of building assets abroad. India itself offers a huge opportunity. We are in about 80 locations; this can grow to 500. Our business rests on three pillars: asset-light, return on capital, and execution capability.

Would you look at debt-heavy expansion or private equity?

ICONIQA involved some debt, but we will never bet the house on a single asset. Growth-at-all-costs models fail in downturns, as seen after the global financial crisis. We prefer asset-light growth, ensuring management bandwidth exists to properly support each hotel. Selective investments may happen, but there’s no plan to raise large capital for acquisitions.

We recently saw a shortage of branded keys in Delhi due to the AI Summit. In that context, should more greenfield projects be planned, as an industry?