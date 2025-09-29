Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Want more retail investors in Tata Capital story: MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal

Want more retail investors in Tata Capital story: MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal

Sabharwal noted that they have been in regular communication with the regulator, and the RBI has granted its consent for the slight delay

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital
premium

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital

Subrata Panda Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of Tata Capital, spoke with Subrata Panda about the company’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which is set to be the fourth-largest to hit the market next month. While the IPO has been slightly delayed beyond the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated September deadline, Sabharwal noted that they have been in regular communication with the regulator, and the RBI has granted its consent for the slight delay. Edited Excerpts:
 
What is the reason behind not meeting the September deadline for listing? 
 
We got all the approvals for the merger of Tata Motor Finance with
Topics : IPO Tata Capital Services Tata Capital
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon