We aim to double loan book to ₹16K crore by FY29: Sarvjit Singh Samra

Jalandhar-based Capital Small Finance Bank has not seen significant impact by the United States (US) tariff, says Sarvjit Singh Samra, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), in a telephonic interview with Harsh Kumar. Samra also talks about expansion plans and the way forward for the bank. Edited excerpts:

You had mentioned plans to evaluate a credit card product, given that many competitors are expanding into that space. Any updates?

We are closely observing customer demand in that segment. Credit cards are largely a volume-driven business. At present, our customers already enjoy strong transactional facilities through digital banking and