Friday, August 15, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cement companies report profitable quarter amid improved realisations

Cement companies report profitable quarter amid improved realisations

Cement prices across the country increased 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to approximately ₹377 per bag

cement, cement sector

Additionally, the consolidation and reallocation of 45 million tonnes per annum of capacity in the southern region helped rationalise supply. | File Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major cement companies reported profitable June quarter results in this financial year (Q1FY26), driven by improved realisations resulting from price gains and stable input costs.
 
Cement prices across the country increased 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to approximately ₹377 per bag. The southern and central regions led the gains, with prices rising over 5 per cent Y-o-Y, while other regions recorded an increase of 2–4 per cent. This contributed to a 4–5 per cent growth in realisations for the companies, supporting improved margins.
 
The top eight cement producers posted nearly 7 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth, benefiting from a low base in Q1FY25, which was impacted by elections that slowed infrastructure activity and reduced labour availability. Volume recovery was also supported by increased demand in rural housing and industrial sectors.
   
Additionally, the consolidation and reallocation of 45 million tonnes per annum of capacity in the southern region helped rationalise supply. This shift redirected volumes away from the southeast, contributing to price gains in both the southern and eastern regions, noted Pranav Mehta of Equirus Securities.
 
Despite the seasonal slowdown seen during the monsoon, cement prices remained resilient across most regions—particularly in the south and east, which had already experienced notable hikes earlier in the quarter. This stability further supported improved realisations and profitability, according to analysts at Axis Securities.

Also Read

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements Q1 net rises to Rs 788 cr as volumes, premium mix improve

market, stock trading, trading

Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

Adani Group

Adani to bring all cement units under one roof; eyes 140 mt single entitypremium

cement, cement sector

Cement firms' Q4 volumes grow, but realisations decline amid weak pricingpremium

 
Industry-wide earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged over 40 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily driven by the sharp improvement in realisations, said Dharmesh Shah, cement research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities.
 
Consolidated revenue for listed cement firms grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y in June quarter, equally supported by higher volumes and better realisations, according to Anand Kulkarni, director at Crisil Ratings.
 
Meanwhile, the overall cost per metric tonne saw a low single-digit Y-o-Y decline in Q1FY26, mainly due to reduced power and fuel expenses. However, raw material costs rose as prices of fly ash and slag increased. Companies also benefited from a sustained focus on green energy initiatives and operational efficiency, which contributed to cost optimisation.
 
Freight costs displayed a mixed trend, primarily influenced by changes in lead distance, as diesel prices remained largely stable. This favourable-cost environment played a key role in boosting profitability during the quarter, noted Khushbu Lakhotia, director at India Ratings & Research.
 
While the early onset of monsoon led to a temporary dip in demand in some regions—particularly in Kerala—this was largely offset by strong pre-monsoon buying and stable pricing, according to Axis Securities analysts.
 
Most major cement players recorded double-digit volume growth, led by Ambuja (16.5 per cent), UltraTech (15.3 per cent), JK Cement (14.3 per cent), and Sagar Cements (11.5 per cent), driven by a strong rebound in demand.
 
In contrast, Shree Cement's volumes declined 7.2 per cent, impacted by tensions in the northern. Dalmia Bharat also saw a 5.4 per cent drop in volumes, largely due to the discontinuation of tolling arrangements with Jaypee, as highlighted by analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities.
 

More From This Section

India Inc, corporates, Indian CEOS, BOARD MEETING

India Inc sees capex, demand surge after Modi's Next-Gen GST overhaul planpremium

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG firms cheer as PM Modi's I-Day announcements likely to boost demand

ev charging

US retail sales rise 0.5% in July on strong auto demand, major promotions

iPad mini 2024 (A17 Pro)

Indian tablet PC market grows 20% in Q2; Apple leads with 30% share

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

Uttar Pradesh govt's ₹6,191 cr push to scale up industrial infrastructurepremium

Topics : Company Results cement firms Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon