Growth triggers missing in Dabur amid weak hair oil, beverage sales

The update is on the lower side of earlier guidance of mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth in H2FY26. At a category level, home and personal care growth has done better, while healthcare and beverages are below consensus.

HPC growth may be driven by hair oils and oral care. Much of the portfolio outpaced category growth, so there should be market share gains. Healthcare growth will be driven by Dabur Honey, Honitus and health juices, which are estimated to have grown 15 per cent year-on-year. Hajmola and Ethicals could see mid-single-digit growth. While primary sales growth for Chyawanprash is muted, secondary sales are positive and a pick-up is expected in Q4FY26. There was volume-led growth in the Dabur Amla franchise, Dabur Almond, Dabur Anmol, Dabur Red Toothpaste and Meswak.

In foods and beverages (F&B), the culinary business will record double-digit growth. In beverages, nectars and drinks, performance will be muted due to adverse seasonality, but the brand focus on the premium ‘Real Activ’ range is working, with this portfolio reporting growth of 30 per cent-plus in most products. ‘Real’ beverages may have seen market share gains. In terms of distribution, organised trade channels maintained growth momentum, while ecommerce and quick commerce (clubbed together) are expected to grow in double digits. Dabur did not comment on modern trade growth, which may have been impacted.

Overseas, key markets such as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Turkey and Bangladesh have performed well. The US-based Namaste hair care brand, which Dabur acquired in 2010, also did well. Overall, overseas business is expected to post low double-digit growth in rupee terms.

In October 2025, there was extensive inventory liquidation as GST 2.0 kicked in. Since then, consumer sentiment has improved in both urban and rural areas, but the rural rebound is stronger. Management expects favourable macroeconomic conditions and tax reforms to support demand recovery.

The diversified portfolio of home and personal care and food offers leadership, especially in the natural and ayurvedic range. Around 74 per cent of its sales were domestic in FY25. In India, F&B accounted for 13 per cent of sales in FY25 and has been growing fast, with 16 per cent revenue growth over the last five years, FY20–25.

Healthcare saw strong revenue growth during the pandemic, but since then it has had flat four-year annual growth. Healthcare contributed 29 per cent of domestic and 21 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25. Weak growth here must be seen in the context of low Street expectations, but it is also despite a low base year-on-year and a cold winter, which may disappoint some investors.

HPC accounted for 34 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25, with four-year annual revenue growth of 7 per cent, and 46 per cent of India sales in FY25. Dabur highlighted that it expects HPC to have grown in double digits—slightly better than Street expectations. In oral care, Dabur has gained market share.