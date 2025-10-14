Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Leela Hotels logs net profit of ₹74.7 crore, announces global foray

Leela Hotels logs net profit of ₹74.7 crore, announces global foray

The Leela will require upfront capital ₹4,370 million for the 25 per cent stake, while private funds, managed by Brookfield, will acquire the balance 75 per cent stake

Leela Hotels logs net profit of ₹74.7 crore, announces global foray
premium

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, announced its international foray on Thursday after it received board approval to sign binding agreements to acquire a 25 per cent stake in a luxury beachfront resort at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
 
“This aligns with our long-term strategy to expand the Leela brand globally and diversify our revenue stream, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable value creation,” the management told investors in a post results interaction.
 
The Leela will require upfront capital ₹4,370 million for the 25 per cent stake, while private funds, managed by Brookfield, will acquire the balance 75 per cent stake.
 
The transaction
Topics : Leela hotel Hotel industry Brookfield Q1 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon