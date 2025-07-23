Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street gives thumbs up to Dixon Technologies after Q1 beat estimates

Street gives thumbs up to Dixon Technologies after Q1 beat estimates

The company's strategy includes deeper relationships with existing clients and looking for backward integration

Dixon Technology
A display facility with HKC, a camera module with Qtech and precision components with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing will help Dixon produce components, which should improve margins.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Dixon Technologies’ results for the April-June quarter for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) beat consensus estimates. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company, which focuses on design and solutions and manufactures consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones in the country, saw its mobile segment register a growth of 125 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26. Consolidated revenue grew 95 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,840 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 95 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹480 crore, while margins were flat at 3.8 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) increased 68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹230
