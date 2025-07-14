Monday, July 14, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tejas Networks Q1 results: Weak demand leads to ₹194 cr consolidated loss

Tejas Networks Q1 results: Weak demand leads to ₹194 cr consolidated loss

The company, which supplied 4G gears to state-owned BSNL, had posted a profit of Rs 77.48 crore a year ago

India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and i

Tejas Networks chief financial officer Sumit Dhingra said a net loss of Rs 194 crore was largely due to lower revenue. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks posted a consolidated loss of Rs 193.87 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, mainly due to a decline in sales, the company filing said on Monday.

The company, which supplied 4G gears to state-owned BSNL, had posted a profit of Rs 77.48 crore a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Tejas Networks plunged about 87 per cent to Rs 202 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,563 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

"We won orders for our routers for Bharatnet Phase 3 and optical equipment from private operators in India. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt of a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL," Tejas Networks COO Arnob Roy said in a statement.

 

Tejas Networks chief financial officer Sumit Dhingra said a net loss of Rs 194 crore was largely due to lower revenue.

"We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs 1,241 crore, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 22 per cent. With the award of the expansion order of 18,685 sites of BSNL 4G to TCS, we expect to receive the corresponding PO (purchase order) for supply of RAN equipment worth Rs 1,526 crore," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results: Loss widens 23%, revenue falls 50%

HCLTech, HCL

HCLTech Q1 results: Net profit down 9.7% at ₹3,843 cr, dividend declared

TATA Tech

Tata Tech Q1 FY26 result: Profit rises 5.1%, revenue down marginally

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: HCL, Ola, Tata Tech among 25 firms on July 14; see list

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹428 crore, revenue drops 50%

Topics : Tejas Networks BSNL BharatNet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon