Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 results: PAT falls 60% to Rs 67 cr on lower income

Net income declined 17.35 per cent to Rs 1,362.83 crore while its total expenses fell 8.43 per cent to Rs 1,312.08 crore during the quarter

Balrampur Chini, one of the country's largest sugar producers, operates 10 manufacturing facilities. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday reported a 60 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 67.17 crore in the September quarter of FY25, as lower income weighed on the company's performance.

The Uttar Pradesh-based company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 166.25 crore a year ago.

Net income declined 17.35 per cent to Rs 1,362.83 crore while its total expenses fell 8.43 per cent to Rs 1,312.08 crore during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Balrampur Chini, one of the country's largest sugar producers, operates 10 manufacturing facilities across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh with a total daily cane crushing capacity of 80,000 tonnes.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

