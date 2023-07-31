BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 20.2% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weaker sales and higher expenses.The real-estate developer's consolidated net profit fell to 3.22 billion rupees ($39.14 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from 4.03 billion rupees a year earlier.Oberoi's booking value dropped by 37.5% year-on-year dragging revenue from operations to 9.10 billion rupees, slightly lower than last year.Meanwhile, total expenses surged by nearly 10% driven by a spike in operating costs.For more details, click on .KEY CONTEXTIndian real-estate companies are seeing their sales soften as near-term demand for housing cooled off during the quarter after a year of robust demand.The office space segment also saw a decline in demand, triggered by a slowdown in the IT sector.Oberoi Realty's rival DLF also reported a dip in revenue earlier this month, while Godrej Properties and Sobha are yet to announce their earnings.PEER COMPARISONValuation (next 12 Estimates Analystsmonths) (next 12 'months) sentimentRIC PE EV/EBI Price/ Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to DivTDA Sales growth growth rating* analyst price yields target** (%)Oberoi Realty Ltd OEBO. 21.51 16.80 NULL 22.22 2.76 Buy 23 1.10 0.36NSDLF Ltd DLF.N 42.39 53.19 NULL 18.74 31.01 Buy 17 0.99 0.78SGodrej Properties GODR. 54.27 79.83 NULL 17.69 39.40 Buy 19 1.14 NULLLtd NSSobha Ltd SOBH. 17.52 10.45 NULL 17.45 106.61 Strong 16 0.79 0.48NS Buy** Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PTAPRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE-- All data from Refinitiv-- ($1 = 82.2610 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)