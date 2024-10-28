Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a statement said

Suzlon

Total income rose to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon's consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 201 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a statement said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 1,428.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Our core business is now on solid foundation to capitalise on the market momentum."  Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer of Suzlon Group, said, "In a relatively challenging environment due to prolonged heavy monsoons, we have been able to deliver consistent growth with robust margins and 96 per cent YoY profit.

 

We are making long-term investments by implementing a slew of strategic measures to enhance our organisational capabilities and grow the business sustainably. This strategy will also help us in driving our competitiveness to enhance efficiency and profitability."  The order book currently stands at 5.1 GW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Suzlon

Suzlon gets Jindal Renewables wind plant deal for green steel production

suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares drop over 4% after BSE, NSE serve warning letter

Sterlite Power Transmission

Morgan Stanley double upgrades Tata Power, Torrent Power; check out details

Wind power, Suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares rise 3% on winning large wind energy order from NTPC

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon stock has done this for the first time in 4 months; what next?

Topics : Suzlon Energy Suzlon Group Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon