AI-powered Cloud service provider Neysa to raise $1.2 bn via equity, debt

Other investors participating in the fundraise include Teachers’ Venture Growth, TVS Capital Funds, 360 ONE Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners. The company did not disclose its valuation.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Sharad Sanghi, the fundraise is among the largest equity infusions into an AI startup in India so far. By comparison, Krutrim, which raised $50 million in its initial round in 2024, was valued at $1 billion.

Neysa is a fast-growing AI acceleration Cloud platform delivering mission-critical solutions to enterprises and government entities. The company has been shortlisted by the IndiaAI Mission as one of its approved Cloud service providers.

According to the company, the funding will support its planned scale-up and deployment of more than 20,000 graphics processing units in India, strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem.

“India’s AI ambition requires production-grade infrastructure built and operated at scale,” said Sanghi, cofounder and chief executive officer of Neysa. “We are focused on delivering the execution layer of sovereign compute, AI research enablement, and adoption in alignment with the goals of the IndiaAI Mission. We aim to provide performance certainty and data assurance, enabling enterprises, hyperscalers, and global AI labs to deploy and scale reliable AI infrastructure in India.”

Sanghi added that the investment coincides with the AI Impact Summit, reflecting growing global engagement with India’s AI compute landscape.

Neysa has raised $50 million before this round. In 2024, it secured $20 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture Partners, and NTTVC. This was followed by a $30 million Series A round in October 2024.

Amit Dixit, head of Asia private equity at Blackstone, said the investment lines up with the firm’s long-standing focus on India. “It reinforces Blackstone’s strategy of backing the essential ‘picks and shovels’ of AI globally, including in India, a key market for us,” he said.

For Blackstone, the investment builds on its broader push into data centres, AI, and digitisation. The firm is the world’s largest owner of data centres, with a $130 billion portfolio, and owns and controls platforms such as QTS Data Centers and AirTrunk.