Alphadroid aims to empower hospitality industry with service robots

Located in the heart of the business district, Radisson Hotel Bengaluru City Centre offers easy access to corporate offices, shopping centres, and restaurants. The property sits on the banks of Ulsoor lake, close to the tranquil parks and temples of the tech city. As you step inside, you hear a soft humming sound. Look around, and you find a robot moving around the lobby and the hallway. Its task? Reach various parts of the hotel and serve the guests.

The lobby robot comes from the stable of Alphadroid, a robotics company that has formed a partnership with the Radisson Hotel