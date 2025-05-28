AWS backs India's $1 trillion digital economy push with Generative AI

With India aiming to become a $1 trillion digital economy by end of this year, cloud infrastructure and generative AI are becoming increasingly central to that vision. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the first global hyperscaler to be empanelled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has positioned itself as a key player in this transformation. In a phone interview with Peerzada Abrar, Satinder Pal Singh, head of solution architecture at AWS India and South Asia, discusses how AWS is enabling generative AI adoption across industries, including startups, supporting language diversity, promoting responsible AI, and helping bridge the nation’s