Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon will join Asus, Lenovo in race to develop foldable display laptops

Amazon will join Asus, Lenovo in race to develop foldable display laptops

Reportedly, the Amazon laptop with a foldable display will feature a large 18-inch screen in a form factor comparable to the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Amazon Foldable Laptop Launch image details HP Spectre Foldable

HP Spectre Foldable (Image: HP)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable laptop market, joining the ranks of Asus, Lenovo, and Huawei. Reportedly, the maiden foldable laptop from the ecommerce giant will feature an 18-inch display, designed to fold into a form factor similar to that of a 13-inch laptop. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Amazon’s foldable laptop could make its market debut by late 2026 or early 2027.
 
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kuo noted: “If development progresses as planned, it (Amazon foldable laptop) is projected to enter mass production in late 2026 or 2027.” 
 
  Several foldable laptops – such as the Samsung Display prototype, HP Spectre, Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, and Huawei MateBook Fold – have already been introduced, with some models currently available for purchase but in select regions only. Reportedly, US-based tech giant Apple is also working on a laptop with a foldable display in its MacBook series. Amazon is reportedly preparing to join this evolving segment.

Kuo estimates that Apple’s foldable laptop may enter mass production by late 2027 or 2028. In contrast, Amazon is expected to move at a faster pace, targeting production as early as 2026 or 2027.

Huawei MateBook Fold

In related developments, Huawei has recently launched a foldable laptop, the MateBook Fold, in its home country. The device features a slim profile – measuring 7.3mm when fully opened and 14.9mm when folded – a ccording to the company’s official specifications. It incorporates a flexible 18-inch OLED display within a chassis roughly the size of a conventional 13-inch laptop.
 
Powered by HarmonyOS 5, the MateBook Fold includes 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. Huawei has priced the device at CNY 23,999 in China.

Topics : Amazon Foldable devices Laptops

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

