Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto witness sharp GOV surge in quick commerce

Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto witness sharp GOV surge in quick commerce

The GOVs of all the quick commerce players have been growing strongly. In case of Zomato and Swiggy, the GOV growth has been faster than their food delivery business

How Competition Law plans to regulate digital economy, plug loopholes

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Jan 16 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

The gross order value of quick commerce players Zomato’s Blinkit, Instamart of Swiggy and Zepto has been surging fast. Zepto updated that its annualised GOV has touched $3 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore) in January 2025. The firm's GOV has tripled in a matter of eight months.
 
The GOVs of all the quick commerce players have been growing strongly. In case of Zomato and Swiggy, the GOV growth has been faster than their food delivery business. For FY24 Zomato’s Blinkit GOV grew by 169 per cent year-on-year, for Instamart (Swiggy) this was up 57.63 per cent.  
Zepto Blinkit e-commerce market

Jan 16 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

