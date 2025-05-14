BluSmart drivers look to join other platforms, but struggle with costs

Investors, competitors, and buyout firms are lining up to take over the electric vehicles leased by cab-hailing company BluSmart, but it is the drivers who are still getting the short end of the stick.

A majority of BluSmart drivers, who were left in limbo after the electric cab-hailing company halted operations last month, are now queuing up at Evera and Everest Fleet — a major fleet partner for Uber — in hopes of finding work. However, entry barriers, such as daily rentals and security deposits, have left many of them stranded, deepening their financial distress.

Several drivers told Business Standard