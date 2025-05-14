Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / BluSmart drivers look to join other platforms, but struggle with costs

BluSmart drivers look to join other platforms, but struggle with costs

With high joining costs and daily rentals payable, former BluSmart drivers say they simply can't afford joining most other platforms

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart
Premium

A majority of BluSmart drivers, who were left in limbo after the electric cab-hailing company halted operations last month, are now queuing up at Evera and Everest Fleet. | Representational

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors, competitors, and buyout firms are lining up to take over the electric vehicles leased by cab-hailing company BluSmart, but it is the drivers who are still getting the short end of the stick.
 
A majority of BluSmart drivers, who were left in limbo after the electric cab-hailing company halted operations last month, are now queuing up at Evera and Everest Fleet — a major fleet partner for Uber — in hopes of finding work. However, entry barriers, such as daily rentals and security deposits, have left many of them stranded, deepening their financial distress.
 
Several drivers told Business Standard
Topics : Uber Delhi-NCR Electric Vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon