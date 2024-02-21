Byju's crisis: Employees share stories of uncertainty, financial strain

The spate of layoffs by crisis-ridden Byju’s has upended the lives of several people who worked at what was once the poster child of the Indian edtech industry.

While some have moved to other edtech platforms at lower salaries, there are those who have left the sector altogether, opting instead to take up jobs in potentially stable industries.

Byju’s, grappling with a liquidity crunch and pending lender repayments, has claimed to have initiated a salary settlement process for those who were laid off. However, several employees that Business Standard spoke with said they are yet to get any confirmation on