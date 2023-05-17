Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

ONDC is a non-profit platform set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as an alternative for online shopping. The Network is not an app but a facilitative platform designed to “revolutionize” digital commerce.

Although ONDC’s hyperlocal tilt offers small sellers effective inroads into the e-commerce space, disruption in the food delivery market will be contingent on building scale and meeting quality and service expectations established by Swiggy and Zomato. However, according to experts, this might take a while.