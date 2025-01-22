Captain Fresh seeks to disrupt $450 bn seafood market with technology

Utham Gowda, the founder and Group CEO of Captain Fresh, a B2B seafood company, spends nearly 200 days a year living out of a suitcase, constantly on the move. His travels take him to coastal cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Miami, Dubai, San Diego, and Oslo — all locations where Captain Fresh has established offices.

"I don’t personally catch fish, but all our offices are located in beautiful coastal cities like Bergen in Norway, Amsterdam, and Manila in Philippines," said Gowda. "The seafood trade requires a presence in these coastal locations. Yes, traveling can be taxing, but it's absolutely