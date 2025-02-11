Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Couples invite global guests to weddings via innovative startups, for a fee

Couples invite global guests to weddings via innovative startups, for a fee

From dressing in colourful lehengas and sherwanis to dancing to Bollywood tunes during the baraat, these startups are offering an immersive journey into the world of Indian weddings

Wedding
Premium

Students from America at Lalit Kumar’s wedding in New Delhi.

Rishika AgarwalAhona Chakravarty
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The idea of attending an Indian wedding as a guest is no longer limited to friends and family. In fact, foreign travellers are now able to experience the grandeur and cultural richness of these celebrations, thanks to emerging startups that invite tourists to be part of an authentic Indian wedding — for a price.
 
From dressing in colourful lehengas and sherwanis to dancing to Bollywood tunes during the baraat, these startups are offering an immersive journey into the world of Indian weddings — an experience that blends tradition, extravagance, and the famous warmth of Indian hospitality.
 
This concept is far
Topics : Indian weddings Weddings start- ups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon