Fintech company Cred's Kunal Shah is top startup founder-investor

Shah has invested in 266 startups, followed by Anupam Mittal, founder of shaadi.com, who has funded 213

Startup funding
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 1:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kunal Shah, the 41-year-old founder of fintech company CRED, which currently has a valuation of $6.4 billion and is among the top 10 unicorns in India, has another feather in his cap: He is also the top startup founder-investor in the country, having funded over 266 startups, according to data from the research agency Traxcn. 

Shah’s portfolio includes online payments company Razorpay, e-commerce platform Snapdeal, manufacturing services company Zetwork, the electric ride hailing company BlueSmart, edtech firm Unacademy, online garments company Bliss Club, and Spinny, an online platform for second-hand cars, amongst others. 

As many as 11
Topics : Startup Investor

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:24 AM IST

