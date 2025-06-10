Cred's $3.5-bn valuation reflects a broader reset in Indian fintech

Fintech player Cred’s recent fundraise of $75 million has come at a sharp reset of its valuation—signalling that the exuberance in the sector is coming down. Post the fundraise, the firm’s valuation has dropped to $3.5 billion, down 45 per cent from $6.4 billion in 2022.

The valuation has come down even as existing investors have backed the company, including Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of Cred.

“Between 2022 and now, there has been a reset in the fintech market, both domestically and internationally. We have seen valuations come down and that is evident in the Cred fundraise. It would