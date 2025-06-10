Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cred's $3.5-bn valuation reflects a broader reset in Indian fintech

The sharp markdown despite backing from existing investors reflects growing investor caution and a broader recalibration in the Indian fintech and credit-led ecosystem

The valuation has come down even as existing investors have backed the company, including Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of Cred.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Fintech player Cred’s recent fundraise of $75 million has come at a sharp reset of its valuation—signalling that the exuberance in the sector is coming down. Post the fundraise, the firm’s valuation has dropped to $3.5 billion, down 45 per cent from $6.4 billion in 2022.
 
 The valuation has come down even as existing investors have backed the company, including Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of Cred.
 
“Between 2022 and now, there has been a reset in the fintech market, both domestically and internationally. We have seen valuations come down and that is evident in the Cred fundraise. It would
