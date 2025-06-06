Friday, June 06, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fintech firm Decentro initiates reverse-flip process from Singapore

This comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based firm is raising about ₹30 crore as part of the Series-B funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Fintech firm Decentro has initiated its reverse flip, starting the process to shift its jurisdiction from Singapore to India within the next 12 months, a senior company executive said.
 
This comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based firm is raising about ₹30 crore as part of the Series-B funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures along with Groww founder Lalit Keshre’s fund Stargazer Growth, and existing investors.
 
The latest round of funding will enable the company to scale its existing line of products, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and onboarding, debt collections, and payments.
 
“I feel the (flip) can be done
