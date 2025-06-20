Data analytics firm Tredence bets on GenAI to fuel growth over next 5 yrs

Data science and analytics firm Tredence, which recently became a unicorn and is valued at about $1.5 billion, is betting on the rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) projects to fuel its growth over the next five years, its co-founder Shashank Dubey said.

“If you use the multiple from our Series B fund raise, whatever the math we used while raising at that time, the same factor multiplied with my current revenue will value us at about $1.5 billion,” Dubey, who is also the head of analytics delivery, told Business Standard during an interaction.

Backed by Advent International