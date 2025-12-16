EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

App-based electric cab service provider Evera Cabs on Tuesday said it plans to scale its operations by onboarding a 4,000-vehicle electric fleet, which was earlier operated on the now-defunct BluSmart platform.

Earlier this year, commercial driver management platform Signodrive Technologies leased the fleet of 4,000 vehicles from Gensol Engineering under an insolvency resolution process. The company has now decided to run these vehicles on Evera.

“These are Gensol cars, which were in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). So, Signodrive Technologies has leased these cars from the insolvency resolution professional (IRP), and they have further decided to run these cars on