Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

Earlier this year, commercial driver management platform Signodrive Technologies leased the fleet of 4,000 vehicles from Gensol Engineering under an insolvency resolution process

Evera Cabs
premium

In order to expand its operations, the company also recently received funding of $2 million as part of its pre-Series A round. The round was led by an investor of Signodrive Technologies. (Photo: Company Website)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

App-based electric cab service provider Evera Cabs on Tuesday said it plans to scale its operations by onboarding a 4,000-vehicle electric fleet, which was earlier operated on the now-defunct BluSmart platform.
 
Earlier this year, commercial driver management platform Signodrive Technologies leased the fleet of 4,000 vehicles from Gensol Engineering under an insolvency resolution process. The company has now decided to run these vehicles on Evera.
 
“These are Gensol cars, which were in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). So, Signodrive Technologies has leased these cars from the insolvency resolution professional (IRP), and they have further decided to run these cars on
Topics : Company News Electric Vehicles Startups Cab service
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon