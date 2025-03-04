Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Fintech dominates India's startup funding this year, shows Tracxn data

Fintech dominates India's startup funding this year, shows Tracxn data

In terms of deal volume, consumer startups saw the highest number of funding rounds (92), ahead of high-tech (70) and retail (61)

startup funding investment
Premium

Representative Picture

Udisha Srivastav
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s startup funding trends for 2025 so far show fintech leading with $1,290 million, followed by retail ($463 million) and Consumer ($438 million). In terms of deal volume, consumer startups saw the highest number of funding rounds (92), ahead of high-tech (70) and retail (61), according to the data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. However, globally, High-tech ($30 billion) and enterprise applications ($27 billion) led in total funding. The data signals strong investor confidence in financial services, ecommerce, and enterprise tech.  
 
Topics : Startups Fintech

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon