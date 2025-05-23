Flipkart expands quick commerce to tier-2 and tier-3 cities nationwide

Months after joining Flipkart to lead its quick-commerce arm, Kabeer Biswas is accelerating efforts to position the Walmart-owned retailer as a serious contender in the ultrafast delivery race. Biswas is spearheading Flipkart Minutes’ expansion, with the service doubling its business every 45 days and aiming to operate 800 dark stores across the country by the end of the year.

As rivals Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto focus largely on urban consumers, Biswas says Flipkart Minutes’ strategy hinges on scale, speed, value, and deep penetration into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It is leveraging the company’s existing logistics and supply chain infrastructure