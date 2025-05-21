E-commerce giants Flipkart, Amazon deepen fashion push in smaller cities

India’s leading e-commerce players, Flipkart and Amazon, are deepening their push into the fashion segment, with a sharp focus on smaller cities and towns. Flipkart reported more than six million unique customers purchasing ethnic wear in the past year, with nearly 90 per cent of sales driven by repeat buyers. Over half of that shopper volume came from Tier 3 and smaller towns.

Demographically, the core audience remains young, with nearly half of Flipkart’s ethnic wear buyers aged between 25 and 35. This reflects not only growing digital adoption across regions but also evolving fashion preferences among young Indian consumers.