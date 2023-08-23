Funding spring for startups may return in next 12 months, say analysts

The Indian tech startup ecosystem saw its highest funding peak at $43.5 billion in 2021. Since then, funding has witnessed a downturn with no evident signs of recovery, and according to analysts, the funding in this space dropped by 38 per cent in 2022, falling to $27 billion.

“Indian tech startups have raised a total of $6.2 billion in 2023 to date. In comparison, funding in the same period in 2022 and 2021 was $21.6 billion and $27.2 billion, respectively,” stated Neha Singh, co-founder of research firm Tracxn. “This constitutes a drop of 71 per cent and 77 per cent compared with the funds ra