Global investment group Prosus eyes five India listings in 12-18 months

While Prosus said that the exact timeline for the IPO announcements will come from the firms themselves, it also identified another five investee companies on its "future potential" IPO list

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Global investment group Prosus has identified five Indian companies from its portfolio for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12–18 months.
 
Of these five, the Dutch investment group identified three firms — digital payments player PayU (fully owned by Prosus), e-commerce player Meesho, and omnichannel jewellery retailer BlueStone — that are likely to go public within this period, said senior executives in an analyst call on Monday while announcing its results for the first half of 2025.
 
While Prosus said that the exact timeline for the IPO announcements will come from the firms themselves, it also identified another
