Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Green shoots of profitability finally emerging among Startups in India

Many companies such as Zomato, Meesho, and MobiKwik have now turned profitable while others like Paytm, Delhivery, and Zepto have showcased a clear path to profitability

startups
Premium

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
After a prolonged period of hyper-growth at the cost of high cash burn and losses, Indian startups finally seem to be turning over a new leaf. Many companies such as Zomato, Meesho, and MobiKwik have now turned profitable while others like Paytm, Delhivery, and Zepto have showcased a clear path to profitability.

The impact of this is also evident in investor returns in the public domain. On Tuesday, Japanese investor Softbank reported that its returns from The Japanese investment giant saw its gain from some of its Indian bets giving it $400 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Also Read

Zepto should be cash flow positive in 12-15 months: CEO Aadit Palicha

Gains in Delhivery dependent on a sustained improvement in margins

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

IISc team makes indigenous industrial-grade autopilot system for drones

Gaming unicorn MPL lays off 350 employees, revisits office infra costs

MPL to lay off 350 employees after 28% GST imposed on online gaming

Skilling start-up Disprz gets $30 mn in Series-C funding from Lumos, others

ISRO transfers satellite bus tech to Alpha Design to boost private sector

Topics : india startup Startup funding Zepto Zomato Meesho unicorn companies Paytm Delhivery

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon