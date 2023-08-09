Green shoots of profitability finally emerging among Startups in India

After a prolonged period of hyper-growth at the cost of high cash burn and losses, Indian startups finally seem to be turning over a new leaf. Many companies such as Zomato, Meesho, and MobiKwik have now turned profitable while others like Paytm, Delhivery, and Zepto have showcased a clear path to profitability.

The impact of this is also evident in investor returns in the public domain. On Tuesday, Japanese investor Softbank reported that its returns from The Japanese investment giant saw its gain from some of its Indian bets giving it $400 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.