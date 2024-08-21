India presents an unprecedented chance for investments: Ankur Capital MD

Early-stage venture capital firm Ankur Capital, which is in the process of raising its third fund with a target of Rs 1,200 crore (around $150 million), has received commitments from two of its existing limited partners (LPs).

Both British International Investment and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation will be part of the third fund as well. They join the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Self-Reliant India Fund, which had committed to the fund earlier.

Ankur Capital's third fund will invest in "disruptive technologies with themes tapping into the digital transformation and decarbonisation opportunities