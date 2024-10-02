India's brain gain: 40 Indian univ alumni join US unicorn founders club

US startup unicorn founders who studied in India, Israel, and Canada compete for top hon-ours among 74 non-US universities, each prod-ucing at least one unicorn founder in the US.

Israeli universities lead the pack with 42 unicorn founders from five institutions, followed closely by India, with 40 founders from eight universities. Canada follows with 37 founders from six universities, while the UK has 25 founders from six universities. China has seven founders, all from Tsinghua University.



The research, released in September, was conducted by Ilya Strebulaev, a professor at Stanford, with support from the Stanford Graduate School of