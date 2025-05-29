IPO-bound ed-tech firm Imarticus Learning acquires MyCaptain in ₹50 cr deal

IPO-bound professional education platform Imarticus Learning has made its fourth strategic acquisition in four years, acquiring ed-tech firm MyCaptain in a deal valued at ₹50 crore. This move is part of the company’s goal to reach five million learners by FY28 and expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the company said in a statement. The acquisition will also deepen the platform’s accessibility in non-tech career domains.

MyCaptain currently has over 500,000 learners on its platform and recorded revenue of ₹27 crore in FY25, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at breakeven. “Imarticus Learning plans to scale the