IPO-bound Flipkart plans to shift holding company from Singapore to India

E-commerce giant Flipkart, based and operating in India, has shared its intention to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India.

The move comes at a time when Walmart-owned Flipkart, valued at around $36 billion, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) expected within the next 12 to 15 months, according to sources. The company has secured internal approvals to shift its domicile from Singapore to India — a key step to facilitate its listing on Indian stock exchanges. Backed by Walmart, Flipkart has been strengthening its board and operations in anticipation of the public offering, aiming for what